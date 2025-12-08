Management of non-teaching staff to be streamlined in TN

CHENNAI: To streamline the process for non-teaching staff within the education department, the sub-departments operating under the directorate have begun collecting the count and details of their staff.

The directorate has employed additional non-teaching staff in various departments, including state-run schools, in recent years to reduce the non-teaching workload of faculties.

A department official said, "To reduce the frequency of requesting basic information of non-teaching staff in districts, all offices operating under the Directorate of School Education are requested to provide details of non-teaching staff, including those working in government schools and teacher training institutes, by December 12."

Meanwhile, in July 2024, the department released the general transfer norms for non-teaching staff. 37 sections are functioning under the directorate, where the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) alone has 13 sections functioning, and Samagra Shiksha (SS) has seven sections overall.

According to the notification from the department, all transfers due will be made only during the transfer period from May 1 to June 30 of every academic year. Additionally, staff who have already completed a service of three years or who would be completing a service of three years as of June 30, shall be subjected to transfer to another office. Also, the above three years' norms apply to all categories of staff.