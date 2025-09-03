Man, wife get 3-year jail in dowry harassment case in Tirunelveli

MADURAI: Judicial Magistrate Court in Nanguneri, Tirunelveli district on Tuesday convicted a 52-year-old man and his second wife of dowry harassment and sentenced each of them to undergo three years of imprisonment.

According to the prosecution, Muthupandi of Edupur village, Moolakaraipatti, harassed his first wife, demanding more dowry. They often quarrelled with each other and deserted her. Muthupandi then married Sasikala, his second wife, in 2011. Based on a complaint, Nanguneri police filed a case for dowry harassment.

The case has been tried in the Judicial Magistrate Court. Judicial Magistrate R Boominathan, after examining witnesses in the case, found them guilty and pronounced the sentence.

Besides, a fine of Rs 1,000 was imposed on the accused.

Lauding team efforts that resulted in the conviction, Superintendent of Police N Silambarasan said the police would take stern action to prevent crime against women and children.