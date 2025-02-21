Man sentenced to 24 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing girl in Madurai

MADURAI: The special court under the Pocso Act in Madurai on Thursday sentenced a 50-year-old man to 24 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing a minor girl. N Ayyanar of Avaniyapuram was found guilty of sexually abusing a girl. The incident occurred in 2021.

A case was filed under sections 9 (1), 9 (m), 5 (m), 6, 5 (1) of the Pocso Act and section 449 of IPC based on the victim's complaint with the Tiruparankundram All Women Police.

After the probe, the accused was arrested and tried at the special court. He was pronounced guilty after examining witnesses. In addition to his jail term, a fine of Rs 25,000 was imposed on him and directed to pay a compensation of Rs 6 lakh to the victim.