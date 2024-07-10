Man promises marriage, rapes minor by giving sedatives; arrested by Chennai police

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old man was arrested by the Washermenpet all women police for allegedly raping a minor girl.

The girl, a resident of a children's home in the city was allegedly lured by the man, who promised to marry her. He then allegedly raped her after giving her sedatives.

The police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested the man.

According to the police, the girl was staying at the home and was allegedly in contact with the suspect, who would often visit her at the home.

She also used to visit the house of the suspect's relatives. On the day of the incident, the accused allegedly gave the girl sedatives and raped her. The girl reported the incident to the police, who arrested him and are investigating the matter further.

Police are looking for at least four other suspects, including three women.

The investigation is ongoing, and the police are trying to determine the extent of the involvement of the accused in the crime.