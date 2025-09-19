Man kills 70-year-old brother over property dispute in Manapparai

TIRUCHY: The police arrested a man for killing his elder brother over a property dispute at Manapparai in Tiruchy on Friday.

The police identified the deceased as P Arasan (70), a resident of Mattaparaipatti near Manapparai in Tiruchy. Arasan had a dispute over a family property with his younger brother P Palaniyandi (65), for a long time, according to the police.

Arasan was married and had a son, while his brother Palaniyandi was living alone after his wife died 42 years back. The siblings had continuous disputes over sharing the ancestral property of 10 acres of land, according to the police. They were not able to settle the issue for a long time.

In such a backdrop, on Thursday evening, the brothers had an altercation, and suddenly, Palaniyandi attacked his brother Arasan with a rod. Under the impact, Arasan sustained a severe head injury, and he was immediately rushed to the Tiruchy Government Hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries on Friday early hours. Vaiyyampatti police registered a case and arrested Palaniyandi on Friday.