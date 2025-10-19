Man killed in drunken brawl in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: An inebriated man was murdered following a quarrel that snowballed into an assault in Thanjavur on Sunday.

Pandiarajan (39), a load man and a resident of Madukoor near Thuvarankurichi in Thanjavur, was visiting a relative in Peravurani on Saturday night.

When he was returning on his two-wheeler, he stopped for a while at Pallathur to consume alcohol. While Pandiarajan was consuming alcohol, Senthil (33), a resident of Pallathur, came there fully drunk. Senthil inquired about the whereabouts of Pandiarajan, which triggered an altercation.

Suddenly, Senthil grabbed a wooden log and attacked Pandiarajan, who sustained severe head injuries and fell unconscious. While Senthil attempted to escape, the passersby caught him. Based on the information, the Sethubavachatram police rushed to the spot and moved the injured Pandiarajan to the GH, where he was declared dead.

The police registered a case and arrested Senthil. Further investigations are on.