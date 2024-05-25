Man killed by brother and his two sons over property dispute in Cheyyur

CHENNAI: A 47-year-old man was killed by his brother and his two sons over a property dispute in Cheyyur on Friday.

The deceased was Hari Krishnan of Cheyyur in Chengalpattu. Police said Hari Krishnan and his brother Kothandan (50) own farmland in their village but they were facing border problems and often both of them would quarrel over the issue.

A few days ago during a heated argument, Kothandan along with his sons Govindaraj (30) and Ponambalam (26) attacked Hari Krishnan with a crowbar.

Police said with severe injuries Hari Krishnan was admitted to the Chengalpattu GH but there he died without responding to treatments on Friday night.

The Cheyyur police arrested all three of them and they were remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison.