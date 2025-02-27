Man injured as leopard collides with bike in Gudalur

COIMBATORE: A two-wheeler rider was injured in a fall after ramming into a leopard crossing the road in Gudalur on Thursday morning.

According to the forest department, Rajesh, a resident of Kothervayal in Gudalur was bound to Devala by a two-wheeler on Gudalur-Kozhikode Road, when a leopard came his way around 7.15 am.

As he reached Marapalam, a leopard suddenly appeared from the thicket and collided with his bike while attempting to cross the road to reach the other side of the forest.

“In the impact, Rajesh was thrown off his vehicle and sustained injuries. The leopard lay motionless as if it had fainted. After a while, the animal regained consciousness and raised its head to look around, triggering panic among the people, who gathered around. The animal then fled into the forest area without harming anyone,” said a staff of the forest department.

The injured bike rider was then taken to Gudalur Government Hospital, where he was treated as an outpatient. On receiving information, a forest department team led by Nadugani Forest Range Officer Veeramani examined the spot.

“The animal is likely to have been injured and will be monitored to provide medical intervention if required,” he said.