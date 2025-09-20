Man held under Pocso for impregnating minor in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur police on Friday arrested a man under the POCSO Act for impregnating a 15-year-old girl with a false promise of marriage.

Anbalagan (31), a construction worker from Semmankuttai near Orathanadu, had an affair with a 15-year-old girl from the locality. Upon the promise of marriage, Anbalagan and the girl were moving together to several places. However, when the girl got pregnant, Anbalagan started maintaining a distance from her.

In such a backdrop, the girl complained to her parents of abdominal pain. The parents took her to the GH, where the doctors declared that the girl was pregnant for eight months. The shocked parents inquired about the girl who disclosed every detail about her relationship with Anbalagan.

Soon, her parents filed a complaint through the Childline, and the officials took her to the Orathanadu. All Women Police registered a case and arrested Anbalagan in the evening.