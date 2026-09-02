CB-CID books case as deepfake AI video of CM Vijay promising money goes viral

According to the CB-CID, its cyber crime team detected the video during routine cyber patrolling. The video, carrying Hindi audio, was circulated on Facebook and other social media platforms. It allegedly asked people seeking financial assistance to contact a WhatsApp number, apparently with the intention of cheating them.

Based on a special report submitted on September 1, the Cyber Crime Cell registered a case the same day and launched an investigation. The authorities have also approached Meta seeking details of the fake social media account and relevant logs, besides initiating steps to have the video taken down.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that several similar AI-generated videos portraying the Chief Minister offering financial assistance are being circulated across multiple social media platforms. Some of the videos were found to have been shared by purportedly Pakistan-based Facebook accounts, police said.

The investigation is underway to identify those behind the circulation and remove the fake content from social media platforms.

The CB-CID has cautioned the public against responding to phone numbers or joining WhatsApp groups mentioned in such videos. Police said the videos are fabricated deepfakes and urged people to alert their family members and friends about the scam.