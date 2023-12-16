Man gets double life-term for murdering 15-yr-old boy

COIMBATORE: A man was awarded double life by a court on Friday for kidnap and murder of a 15-year-old school student in Salem in 2010.

According to the prosecution, the accused persons, Satyanarayanan alias Satya (42) from Ponnammapet in Salem, was working as a car driver in a stone quarry near Rasipuram and Ilamparithi (33) from Dharmapuri was working as a security guard in the same firm.

The victim Gajendran was studying class ten in a private school, while his father Harinarayanan (63) was employed as a manager in the stone quarry, where the accused persons were working.

Meanwhile, both Satyanarayanan and Ilamparithi stopped going to work. As they were left penniless, the duo decided to kidnap Gajendran and demanded a ransom of Rs five lakhs from his family members. On 5 April, 2010, the duo took the boy in a car under the pretext of teaching him to drive a car.

While on the way, the boy texted his parents and relatives with his mobile phone while accompanying the duo to learn how to drive a car. The panicked kidnappers strangled him to death and threw his body near Erumapatty in Namakkal. As the boy didn’t return home for long, the parents and family members lodged a complaint with Sevvapet police, who then arrested Satyanarayanan and Gajendran for murder. Of them, Satyanarayanan went into hiding after coming out on bail on 6 May, 2021.

On hearing the trial, II Additional District Court Judge AM Ravi found Ilamparithi guilty of kidnap and murder and awarded him double life and imposed a penalty of Rs 12,000. A search is on to nab Satyanarayanan, whose trial is likely to commence after his arrest.