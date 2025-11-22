Man found dead outside Tasmac outlet in Pamban

MADURAI: A man was found dead near a Tasmac outlet in Ramanathapuram's Pamban on Friday night. The deceased was identified as Ansari (59) of Annai Nagar, a security guard employed by a private firm.

Passersby had found him half-conscious and with blood behind his ear, and rushed him to the Rameswaram GH.

He was later referred to Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital, where he was declared dead. The Pamban police inspected the spot and held inquiries on receiving information.

During the probe, it was revealed that Ansari had sustained head injuries. The police have registered a case and are investigating the reason behind his death.