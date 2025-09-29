Begin typing your search...

    Man dies, wife 2 kids hurt in Thanjavur mishap

    When they were nearing Sengipatti, a car that was proceeding from behind hit the two-wheeler, in which all four fell on the road.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|29 Sept 2025 10:44 PM IST
    Man dies, wife 2 kids hurt in Thanjavur mishap
    X

    Representative Image 

    TIRUCHY: A man died on the spot while his wife and two children sustained severe injuries after a car hit their two-wheeler in Thanjavur on Monday.

    It is said that Udayakumar (35), an electrician from Seeralur in Thanjavur was proceeding to a temple nearby along with his wife Vidya (30), children Kavinaya (1) and Kavimaran (5) on Sunday evening.

    When they were nearing Sengipatti, a car that was proceeding from behind hit the two-wheeler, in which all four fell on the road. Among them, Udayakumar, who sustained severe head injuries, died on the spot, while Vidya, Kavimaran and Kavinaya sustained injuries.

    The public who ran to the spot rescued the injured and sent them to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, where they have been undergoing treatment.

    The Sengipatti police retrieved the body and sent it to the Thanjavur GH. A case was registered, and investigations are on.

    Thanjavurinjuryaccident
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X