Man dies, wife 2 kids hurt in Thanjavur mishap

TIRUCHY: A man died on the spot while his wife and two children sustained severe injuries after a car hit their two-wheeler in Thanjavur on Monday.

It is said that Udayakumar (35), an electrician from Seeralur in Thanjavur was proceeding to a temple nearby along with his wife Vidya (30), children Kavinaya (1) and Kavimaran (5) on Sunday evening.

When they were nearing Sengipatti, a car that was proceeding from behind hit the two-wheeler, in which all four fell on the road. Among them, Udayakumar, who sustained severe head injuries, died on the spot, while Vidya, Kavimaran and Kavinaya sustained injuries.

The public who ran to the spot rescued the injured and sent them to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, where they have been undergoing treatment.

The Sengipatti police retrieved the body and sent it to the Thanjavur GH. A case was registered, and investigations are on.