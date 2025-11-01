Man dies by suicide after killing his kids in Tiruvannamalai

TIRUVANNAMLAI: A 40-year-old man allegedly killed his two children and died by suicide at Thellur Rantham village near Sethupattu in Tiruvannamalai district on Friday.

Police said the deceased, Krishnan, was working as a tile-fitting daily-wage labourer at Chromepet in Chennai. He was living separately from his wife, Poongodi of Agaram village, following frequent quarrels over her infidelity.

During Deepavali holidays, Krishnan returned to his native village, where his daughter Kayallvizhi (9) and son Nitharshan (7) were studying in classes 4 and 2 respectively.

On Thursday night, Krishnan allegedly strangled both children to death and later died by hanging himself.

Sethupattu police recovered the three bodies and sent them to Arani GH for postmortem. Krishnan’s brother Kumar demanded action against Poongodi.

(Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasrari, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102; Tele MANAS: 14416, or download Tele MANAS mobile app)