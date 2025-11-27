Man dies after a tipper lorry rams bike on flyover near Uthiramerur

CHENNAI: A man died, and another was seriously injured after a tipper lorry rammed into their two-wheeler on the Thirumukkudal flyover near Uthiramerur on Tuesday evening.

The deceased, Sakthivel (48) of Thirumukkudal village, was going with a relative on his bike to pick up his children from school. While they were crossing the flyover, a tipper lorry that allegedly came at high speed hit the two-wheeler from behind, throwing both men off. Sakthivel sustained severe injuries and died on the spot, while his relative was seriously injured. The lorry driver sped away from the spot.

The Salavakkam police rushed to the spot and sent the injured man to Chengalpattu GH. Soon, Sakthivel’s family members and other villagers gathered on the flyover and staged a road blockade. Alleging foul play, they placed his body on the road and demanded the driver’s arrest. The police pacified them, stating that the driver had been arrested.

Officials also promised that the local administration would expedite the installation of streetlights on the flyover. Following the assurance, the protest was withdrawn, and Sakthivel’s body was taken to the Chengalpattu GH for post-mortem examination.