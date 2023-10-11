Man cycles along with pet inside imported mini-sidecar

CHENGALPATTU: In a heartwarming gesture, an engineer from Sholinganallur bought a pet sidecar for his little dog so he can take his pet along with him while cycling on East Coast Road.

Hari, 52, a resident of Sholinganallur, has a dog named Ruby that he and his daughter are very fond of. The family takes the dog along with them on vacations and short cycling trips every weekend. However, Hari was worried that Ruby would fall off the pillion seat every time they were cycling on a busy road.

Following this, when he saw an advertisement for a pet bike trailer that was being used by people in Germany, he immediately placed an order for the same and imported it.

Now Hari and Ruby confidently ride on ECR every weekend and attract attention from other riders and motorists who are pleasantly surprised to see a puppy enjoying the breeze in a cute pink little sidecar.