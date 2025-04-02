Man cons Tirunelveli jeweller; arrested after 18 yrs

MADURAI: A 66-year-old man was arrested 18 years after conning a jeweller in Tirunelveli on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Maharajan of North Ariyanayagipuram village, Mukkudal. Maharajan went into hiding for almost eighteen years after committing the crime.

Investigations revealed that several years ago, Maharajan approached Chelladurai, who owns the jewellery shop on Mela Ratha Veethi in Tirunelveli Town, and placed an order for making jewellery worth Rs 2,05,534. Chelladurai, trusting his words, gave all the jewellery to Maharajan, after receiving an advance payment of Rs 65,000. However, Maharajan could not be contacted, and Chelladurai realised that he had been cheated. He moved the local court, and the DCB filed a case. But, in 2007, Maharajan did not appear for the hearing and remained absconding.

Based on a directive from Superintendent of Police N Silambarasan, a special team was formed to crack the case. The team busted his hideout at Mudichur, West Tambaram, and sent him to judicial custody.