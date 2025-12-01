Man brutally hacks wife to death, posts selfie with corpse as WhatsApp status in Coimbatore

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old man hacked his wife to death and posted a selfie with the corpse in Coimbatore on Sunday.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the victim Sripriya (28), was married to Balamurugan from Tirunelveli and the couple had two children. Following repeated arguments, the couple decided to live seperately after which Sripriya moved into a women's hostel in Coimbatore.

On Sunday, Balamurugan went to the hostel and asked his wife to come to the lobby to talk to her. However, when Sripriya arrived, the couple had an argument after which her husband took a sickle out and hacked her brutally.

Police said that th victim collapsed in a pool of blood and died on the spot while panicked ensued among the residents of the hostel. In a shocking turn of events, Balamurugan took a selfie of himself with his wife's dead body and posted it as a WhatsApp status.

On information, the police rushed to the spot and arrested the killer and sent the body for an autopsy.