Man arrested two months after murdering wife in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: Two months after the disappearance of a woman, her husband was arrested by the Tiruvallur police for murdering and burying her near a riverbank inside a plastic drum.

The murder came to light after the woman's brother arrived at her marital residence to take her home for Deepavali. C Silambarasan (38) and Priya (26) were married and lived with their two sons, and quarrelled often. As Silambarasan gave evasive replies and his nephews reported that they had not seen their mother in two months, Priya's brother approached the police.

Investigations revealed that Silambarasan allegedly killed Priya and then stuffed the body into a blue plastic drum and moved it to a riverbank, where he buried the drum.

The police said the body will be exhumed in the presence of the Tahsildar and a forensic team. Investigations are underway to determine if anyone else assisted in disposing of the body. Silambarasan was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.