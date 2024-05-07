Makhna electrocuted near Denkanikottai in Krishnagiri

COIMBATORE: A makhna (tuskless male) elephant died of electrocution after it came into contact with a low lying overhead cable near Denkanikottai in Krishnagiri on Monday early morning hours.

The elephant, which is part of a larger herd camping in the Aiyur forest area came to Ponnammal lake in Sandanapalli village to quench its thirst, when the animal met with its tragic end.

“The tuskless male aged around 25 years is suspected to have caught the low-lying overhead electric cable on its way to the lake when it suffered a shock. The animal died on the spot,” said an official of the forest department.

The villagers who came to the waterbody were shocked to find the elephant lying dead. On receiving information, a forest team led by Denkanikottai forest ranger Vijayan rushed to the spot.

As the news of its death spread out, a large number of villagers from nearby residential areas descended at the spot to have a glimpse of the elephant.

Since the crowded villagers refused to leave the spot and hindered the forest department from carrying out their routine work, the police resorted to mild lathi-charge to chase them away. Sources said two persons Madesh, 36 from Sandanapalli village, and Saravanan, 40 from Namaleri village suffered minor injuries in the lathi charge.

Tension prevailed for a while as villagers broke into an argument with the police refusing to allow the forest department to carry out a post-mortem of the elephant.

Officials of the forest department however pacified the angry villagers and carried out a post mortem, before burying the carcass of the elephant.