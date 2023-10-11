Make use of CEIR portal to report lost/stolen mobile phones, says TN Police

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Police has appealed to the public to make use of Union government's Sanchar Saathi portal which enables various features including facilitating citizens to report their lost/stolen mobile devices.

Sanchar Saathi portal has various citizen centric modules like TAFCOP (Telecom Analysis for Fraud Management and Consumer Protection), CEIR and KYM (Know Your Mobile).

CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register) portal will facilitate the citizens to report their lost/stolen mobile devices.

"The portal will also help in tracing such devices across pan-India telecom networks.Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing along with DoT (Department of Telecommunications) created CEIR login ID for all stations in Districts/ Commissionrates of the State to trace the lost/stolen mobiles, " an official release stated.

Using CEIR portal, police can request to block the specified IMEI number of the device which got stolen.

The IMEI number will be blocked within 24 hours and the handset cannot be used again by any other users. Once any SIM was activated in the blocked IMEI number, the network provider receives the notification about the Blocked List (BL).

Location of last activated details and the mobile number is shared with police department by network providers to recover the lost/stolen mobiles.

The portal is citizen friendly and citizens themselves also can access the portal using the web link https://ceir.sancharsaathi.gov.in/Home/index.jsp.

Citizens receive periodical message to the alternative mobile number registered, once their IMEI number is blocked and traced.

"Once the traceability of the missing device is received, the citizen can approach the respective police stations to recover their lost/stolen mobiles. Once the mobile phone is recovered they can request for unblocking of IMEI number which is again initiated through CEIR portal, " the release added.