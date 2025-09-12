Make corrections in TET application forms before Sept 13: Teachers Recruitment Board

CHENNAI: The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has directed candidates to check and make necessary corrections in the application form till September 13 for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) on November 1 and 2.

Meanwhile, the TRB website crashed on Monday as more than 47,000 applicants tried to submit their online forms on September 8, the original deadline to apply.

Due to this, TRB announced an extension till September 10. Following the submission, corrections in the application forms can be made at https://www.trb.tn.gov.in/.

Candidates clearing the exam and subsequent interviews will be eligible to teach classes from 1 to 8 in TN, as per the minimum qualification set by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).