Make area around pond in Thiruparankundram Murugan temple litter-free zone, says activist

MADURAI: Saravana Poigai, a sacred pond of Tiruparankundram Murugan temple, is polluted and now is the time to take care of it, feel activists.

SK Venkat Raman, advocate and social activist, on Sunday urged the need to take effective steps to prevent pollution of waters in Saravana Poigai. He felt the need for complying with the directive issued by the High Court, Madurai bench, on February 3, 2017.

The HC directive mandated immediate and sustained action to ensure that the sacred pond Saravana Poigai is preserved in a clean and auspicious state, free from pollution.

After having visited the pond recently, he said some dead fishes were found floating in the tank due to contamination. Personnel were removing the dead fish along with plastics and garbage. The water in Saravana Poigai has become polluted, thereby necessitating urgent intervention and he sought the authorities to examine the water quality, explore reasons behind the death of the fish and to take immediate action to restore water quality in the pond and preserve the same for the use of public and the temple.

Further, he requested the authorities to take steps to mark the area around the pond as a ‘litter-free zone’ and also to impose a ban on use of detergents and any kind of pollutants.

“For centuries, the residents of Madurai and from neighboring cities come to the pond to pray for their ancestors and feed the fish in the pond with the belief that they are offering for their ancestors,” he said. But, due to littering of plastic, use of detergents and other chemicals contaminates the water, it had resulted in degradation of the water quality, he said.

Therefore, the authorities concerned should initiate and implement necessary measures as per the High Court order. Prompt action would certainly help in maintaining the sanctity and environmental integrity of this revered site, he said.