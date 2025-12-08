Make 1.86 cr Dravidian Model's beneficiaries ambassadors to counter rising adversaries: MK Stalin

CHENNAI: Regardless of political opponents and the number of alliances that emerge, the Rising Sun (DMK's symbol) will rule TN again, Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin claimed on Monday.

"With people's support, we will save democracy... we will form the Dravidian model 2.0 government," Stalin told the party's district secretaries at a video conference meeting from here.

He urged party cadre to step up their field efforts to ensure this goal, urging them also to focus on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, praising them for working “without sleep and food,” but cautioning that the party has so far reached only “the halfway mark.”

Addressing district secretaries through a virtual meeting on Monday, Stalin said the DMK would continue to govern Tamil Nadu “no matter how many enemies or alliances” rise against it. He said that 1.86 crore people had benefited from the Dravidian model government's schemes over the past four-and-a-half years and claimed that even non-DMK voters were extending support due to the government’s “exemplary performance.”

Setting an ambitious electoral goal, Stalin said the party was aiming to secure more than 2.50 crore votes in the Assembly election, compared with the 2.09 crore votes it received in 2021. “I am fully confident that, with the tireless fieldwork of our cadre, the DMK will form the next government,” he said.

However, he cautioned the cadre not to underestimate political opponents. He alleged that rival forces might deploy agencies such as the CBI, Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax Department and the Election Commission against the DMK. “We must focus our energy in the right direction to meet these challenges. Our ideology, organisers, cadre and booth-level groundwork are our strengths,” he said.

Meanwhile, Stalin instructed district secretaries to strengthen booth committees and ensure the inclusion of women cadre. These committees must conduct door-to-door verification during the SIR process, he said. He also asked the cadre to distribute pamphlets highlighting the Dravidian model government's achievements and to focus on securing every polling booth. “If we win each polling booth, we can win the constituencies,” he said.