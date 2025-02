Major fire breaks out at chemical plant in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: A major fire broke out at a chemical plant in Thirumullaivoyal area of Tiruvallur district on Thursday.

According to Thanthi TV, a fire broke out at a thinner manufacturing plant.

Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) department officials are actively working to extinguish the fire.

Public and motorists are suffering as the entire area is shrouded in thick black smoke.





Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu: A massive fire broke out at a food manufacturing company in Thirumullaivayal. Despite efforts by employees to control it, the fire quickly spread, engulfing the entire building and causing significant damage to the company and the surrounding area pic.twitter.com/AVlCX588uc — IANS (@ians_india) February 20, 2025

Further details awaited