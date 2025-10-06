Maintain calm, avoid protests, Vijay tells cadre

CHENNAI: Keen to avoid any confrontations with the regime that may worsen the situation for his fledgling outfit, actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay has personally reached out to all district secretaries, instructing them to exercise restraint and avoid any form of agitation against the State government.

The move is seen as an effort to prevent any potential law and order disturbances, which would affect the party that is still struggling to find its feet after the stampede at Vijay’s Karur rally on September 27 that claimed 41 lives.

According to party sources, Vijay strictly directed district secretaries not to organise protests, issue statements, or stick posters criticising the government or the judiciary in connection with recent developments. Instead, the cadre should remain calm, act responsibly, and await further instructions from the party's leadership, he has told them, said sources.

"It's a measured and mature response. He doesn't want any action that could disrupt public peace or be misconstrued as politically provocative. His instruction also reflects his emphasis on restraint and accountability, ensuring that the party does not become embroiled in unnecessary confrontations," claimed a senior office-bearer.

The actor-politician is closely monitoring developments and will announce the next course of action after carefully assessing the situation, said party leaders.