Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal to take charge as TN DGP on June 3

On Tuesday, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved Aggarwal's repatriation from the Border Security Force (BSF) to his parent cadre with immediate effect. Aggarwal was serving as Special Director General of the BSF and was also holding additional charge of the force's Eastern Command headquartered in Kolkata. The order was issued following a proposal from the Union Home Ministry.

The state has been without a full time DGP/ Head of Police Force for over nine months now since the retirement of DGP Shankar Jiwal in August 2025. The previous government appointed G Venkataraman as in-charge for the post of Director General of Police/Head of Police Force, a move which did not sit well with officers who superseded Venkataraman in the seniority list.