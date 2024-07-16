Magistrate crossing road killed in hit-and-run in Pollachi, hunt on for two-wheeler

CHENNAI: A magistrate from the Nilgiris was killed in a hit and run mishap involving a two wheeler in Pollachi on Tuesday.

The Mahila Court magistrate Karunanidhi, 58, had crossed the Udumalpet Road after parking his car along the road side near Chinnampalayam, when an unidentified two wheeler rider knocked him down and sped away without stopping.

He was bound to his native village in Pollachi, when the incident happened.

In the impact of the fall, Karunanidhi suffered a serious head injury.

He was immediately rushed to Pollachi Government Hospital, where he died without responding to treatment.

The Pollachi police have registered a case and inquiries are underway to trace the two wheeler rider.