Magalir Urimai Thogai will liberate 1 cr poor families, says CM

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said that the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai (KMUT) scheme would economically liberate one crore poor families in the state.

Speaking at a function organised to distribute welfare assistance to students of Anitha Achievers Academy in Kolathur constituency, CM Stalin said that the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme would definitely offer economic liberation to poor women without anticipating support from anyone.

Appealing to the people to extend their cooperation to the government which intends to deliver everything to everyone, the CM said that the scheme would benefit one crore women, which means one crore families.

Remarking that it must be construed as benefit reaching several generations, Chief Minister Stalin said that his government does not consider fund allocation to the scheme among other schemes as not budgetary allocation, but investment for the growth of the generations to come.

The CM also inaugurated renovated Anandhan Park and launched 20 renovation works, including the Thiru Vi Ka Nagar bus terminus in his constituency.