Madurantakam: Parties make final pitch as bypoll campaign ends

Campaigning ended at 6pm, as mandated by the Election Commission, ahead of Tuesday's polling in the two reserved constituencies. TVK, DMK, AIADMK, NTK and the Left parties are locked in a five-way contest.

Counting is scheduled for October 9.



The TVK is seeking to win both seats and raise its strength in the 234-member Assembly to 109, nine short of the majority mark.



The bypolls were necessitated by the resignation of sitting AIADMK MLAs K Maragatham Kumaravel and P Sathyabama, who joined the TVK. Vijay has renominated both, turning the contests into a direct battle with the DMK and AIADMK.