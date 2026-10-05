Vote to punish poaching & betrayal, appeals Edappadi K Palaniswami

He said the verdict should serve as a lifelong lesson for those allegedly involved in horse trading and betrayal.

Palaniswami alleged that several conspiracies, betrayal attempts, and instances of horse trading had been carried out to weaken the AIADMK and its two leaves symbol.

He said he had faced more conspiracies than other political leaders because he had come from a humble background. "I am not the heir of a big politician or a major cinema star. I am one among you," he said.