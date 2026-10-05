Vote to punish poaching & betrayal, appeals Edappadi K Palaniswami

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami made his final appeal to voters in the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies on Sunday, urging them to vote for the party's two-leaf symbol in the October 6 by-elections.
He said the verdict should serve as a lifelong lesson for those allegedly involved in horse trading and betrayal.
Palaniswami alleged that several conspiracies, betrayal attempts, and instances of horse trading had been carried out to weaken the AIADMK and its two leaves symbol.
He said he had faced more conspiracies than other political leaders because he had come from a humble background. "I am not the heir of a big politician or a major cinema star. I am one among you," he said.
Palaniswami said he was an ordinary person, neither a cinema star nor a political heir, who understood the problems people face in their day-to-day lives.
He said the two leaves symbol was the identity of the AIADMK, built and protected by former Chief Ministers MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. Recalling Jayalalithaa's statement that the AIADMK would remain for 100 years, he questioned whether protecting the party and its symbol was a mistake.
He alleged that attempts had been made to weaken the AIADMK to serve individuals' interests.
Referring to recent political developments, Palaniswami alleged that the ruling party was attempting to lure AIADMK MLAs through horse trading. Referring to the Karur stampede, he questioned whether the AIADMK's support for TVK president and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on the issue had become a reason to lure its MLAs.
Palaniswami appealed to voters in Madurantakam and Dharapuram to "deliver justice" through the by-elections by voting for the AIADMK.