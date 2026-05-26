Madurantakam, Dharapuram, and Perundurai seats declared vacant following AIADMK MLAs' split to TVK

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Assembly Secretariat on Tuesday formally informed the Election Commission about vacancies in three Assembly constituencies following the resignation of three AIADMK MLAs.

The three constituencies which have been declared vacant are Madurantakam, Dharapuram and Perundurai.

Earlier on Monday, three AIADMK MLAs including Maragatham Kumaravel, Sathyabama, and Jayakumar tendered their resignations to assembly speaker JCD Prabhakar, which were accepted later in the day.