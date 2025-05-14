Madurai–Sengottai train service disruption hits southern TN districts

CHENNAI: The suspension of passenger train services connecting three southern districts has caused significant hardship for thousands of daily commuters.

The Madurai–Sengottai and Sengottai-Madurai passenger trains, a crucial lifeline for the region, has their operations reduced.

The train runs for a distance of 174 km where the journey takes around 3 hours and 25 minutes.

Previously operating three times a day and serving as a vital link across the districts, these trains catered to government employees, private sector workers, traders, and the general public.

Over time, the frequency was cut to just one afternoon service per day and the service has been entirely halted, according to a Daily Thanthi.

The trains, once among the most busiest routes for Southern Railways, played an essential role in regional connectivity, especially for those relying on affordable daily transportation.

The reduction in services has led to severe overcrowding on alternative trains and has forced many commuters to depend on costly private bus services.