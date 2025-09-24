Madurai village headman's wife dies after setting herself on fire outside office





CHENNAI: The wife of a village headman in Madurai district died after setting herself on fire following a family dispute, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

Sangili Murugan, a village headman from Kenjampatti near D Kallupatti, has been married to Sonia (34) for three years. Reports say there were frequent quarrels between them, and Murugan often stayed at his sister’s house instead of going home.

On September 19, Sonia went to the D Kunnathur village administrative office, where her husband was present, and asked him to return home. When he refused, she poured petrol on herself and set herself on fire.

People at the office rescued her and took her by ambulance to Madurai Government Hospital. She was under treatment there but died yesterday.

D Kallupatti police have registered a case and are investigating.