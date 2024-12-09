Madurai Tungsten mining: TN Assembly passes bill against project after Centre scraps it

CHENNAI: Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan on Monday passed a resolution bill against the Madurai Tungsten mining project in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

The Union Government has granted tungsten mining rights to Hindustan Zinc Limited to set up a Tungsten Mineral Mine in Nayakkarpatti Village, Melur Taluk, Madurai District, said the Minister.

"It is condemnable that despite the concerns raised by the Government of Tamil Nadu on 3.10.2023 to the Union Government not to auction the mining rights for such critical and strategic minerals without the permission of the State Government, the Union Government disregarded this objection and has proceeded with the auction," Duraimurugan said.

He said, "In spite of pointing out that this area, where Tungsten mining rights have been granted, was declared as Bio-Diversity Heritage Site by the Government of Tamil Nadu in 2022 since it includes many historical monuments such as cave temples, Jain symbols, Tamil Brahmi scripts, Panchapandavar beds and is a habitat for rare species, the Union Government has granted the rights to carry out mining activities in the area. The people of Tamil Nadu and the Government of Tamil Nadu will never accept this step."

"Since this action of the Union Government has created a sense of anxiety among the people living in the area that their livelihood will be permanently affected, they are undertaking several protests against this action. Considering all these issues and to protect the area and the people living in the area, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu has already urged Prime Minister of India to cancel the tungsten mining rights granted to Hindustan Zinc Limited," the resolution added.

"In these circumstances, the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly unanimously resolves to urge the Union Government to immediately cancel the tungsten mining rights granted to Hindustan Zinc Limited in Nayakkarpatti Village, Melur Taluk, Madurai District and not to grant any mining license without the permission of the State Governments," the resolution further said. Vel murugan MLA and TVK President said," We have opposed to set up tungsten mineral mine in Madurai. China and other countries have dropped this mining in their country. This is a scheme which is harmful and union Government try to impose such harmful scheme in to Tamil Nadu. Our Tamilaga Vaalvurumai Katchi (TVK) welcomes the resolution brought by Duraimurugan. DMK led state Government should make sure no such mines are given permission in the state."

The Ministry of Mines recently announced it had granted tungsten mining rights to Hindustan Zinc Limited, a subsidiary of Vedanta Limited, through an auction on November 7.

One of the areas chosen was a band in Melur in Madurai district.