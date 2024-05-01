Madurai train staff attack: Juvenile held

MADURAI: A juvenile was held in connection with the assault and robbery of train manager Rakhi on Monday evening, according to an official Southern Railway statement.

The minor offender was produced before the Judicial Magistrate, Madurai on Tuesday afternoon and has been remanded in Government Observation Home for custody until May 14, 2024.

RPF and GRP are continuing their search for the second suspect, who is also believed to be a minor. A special team of railway and security forces formed by Divisional Security Commissioner of Railway Protection Force Karthikeyan, apprehended the offender from Sellur market area and recovered the stolen property.

Rakhi, who underwent treatment at the Divisional Railway Hospital, Madurai was discharged on Tuesday evening.