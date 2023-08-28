Begin typing your search...

Madurai train fire incident: Five arrested by the Railway Police

The arrested persons have been identified as Sathyaprakash, Narendra, Kardish Sakhani, Deepak and Sukum Kashyap.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|28 Aug 2023 9:40 AM GMT
Madurai train fire incident: Five arrested by the Railway Police
X

Visuals from the spot (PTI)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Five men were arrested on Monday by Government Railway Police in connection with the fire accident in a tourist coach stabled in Madurai railway junction yard on Saturday morning.

The arrested persons have been identified as Sathyaprakash, Narendra, Kardish Sakhani, Deepak and Sukum Kashyap.

A case against them has been booked under Sections 302, 304, 285 of IPC and 164 of IR Act. They will be produced before Judicial Magistrate and remanded,sources said.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Railway Safety conducted inquiry with two persons.

Government Railway Policefire accidenttourist coachMadurai railway junction yardJudicial MagistrateCommissionerRailway Safety
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X