Madurai train fire incident: Five arrested by the Railway Police

CHENNAI: Five men were arrested on Monday by Government Railway Police in connection with the fire accident in a tourist coach stabled in Madurai railway junction yard on Saturday morning.

The arrested persons have been identified as Sathyaprakash, Narendra, Kardish Sakhani, Deepak and Sukum Kashyap.

A case against them has been booked under Sections 302, 304, 285 of IPC and 164 of IR Act. They will be produced before Judicial Magistrate and remanded,sources said.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Railway Safety conducted inquiry with two persons.