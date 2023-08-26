Begin typing your search...

Madurai train fire accident: Ma Subramanian visits the injured

Five teams of doctors are in the process of conducting PM and complete all formalities soon

Madurai train fire accident: Ma Subramanian visits the injured
MADURAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian met two injured victims under treatment in GRH, Madurai and said the condition of four other victims, who're admitted to Railway hospital is also stable.

Five teams of doctors are in the process of conducting PM and complete all formalities soon.

Earlier, Commercial Taxes Minister P. Moorthy, Information Technology Minister PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan inspected the spot and enquired about health of victims.

