Madurai station redevelopment to be completed by Nov 2026

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway has set a target to complete the Madurai railway station redevelopment works by November 2026, while Tirunelveli station revamp work is scheduled for completion by February 2026.

On Wednesday, RN Singh, the General Manager of Southern Railway, convened a meeting with officials of Madurai Division and reviewed the ongoing station redevelopment works in Madurai, Tirunelveli, Virudhunagar and Dindigul.

The redevelopment of Madurai Junction Railway Station is in progress at a cost of Rs 347.47 crore and is targeted for completion by November 2026, according to the Southern Railway.

The project includes new terminal buildings at the East and West entries, a 42-metre-wide air concourse, revamped foot over bridges, a dedicated FOB for parcel movement, multilevel two-wheeler and four-wheeler parking facilities, covered walkways, a skywalk and a subway that will directly connect to Periyar bus stand, a statement said.

Multilevel two-wheeler parking at the east entry and multilevel four-wheeler parking at the west entry have already been completed and opened for public use, it noted. Work for another multilevel four-wheeler parking facility on the north side of the east entry is in progress, it added.

Meanwhile, the Tirunelveli railway station is undergoing a major transformation at Rs 92.8 crore, the statement noted. The yard re-modelling and the construction of the sixth platform are in progress, and 60 per cent is completed, it said, adding that the work will be completed by February 2026.

The general manager, Singh, also inspected station redevelopment works in Virudhunagar at Rs 30.55 crore and in Dindigul at Rs 22.71 crore. He also conducted a speed trial between Tirunelveli and Tiruchy.

Sushil Kumar Maurya, Chief Administrative Officer (Construction), Sanjay Prasad Singh, Chief Engineer (Construction), Om Prakash Meena, Divisional Railway Manager, Madurai, and branch officers of Madurai division were present during the inspection.