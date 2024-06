Madurai-SMVT Bengaluru Vande Bharat trial run under way, service to begin on June 20

CHENNAI: The trial run of Madurai-SMVT Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express was conducted on June 17.

The train departed from Madurai at 5.15 am on Monday and is scheduled to reach Bengaluru by 1.15 pm via Tiruchy (7.15/7.20 am) and Salem (9.55/10 am).

In the return direction, the SMVT Bengaluru - Madurai Vande Bharat Express will leave at 1.45 pm and is expected to reach Madurai by 9.25 pm via Salem (5/5.05 pm) and Tiruchy (8.20/8.25 pm).

Responding to persistent demands from passengers for improved rail connectivity between Bengaluru and southern districts of Tamil Nadu, the Madurai-SMVT Bengaluru Vande Bharat train service is set to commence from June 20.

Details regarding the train's route, fare structure, and timings will be announced soon.