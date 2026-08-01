Madurai ryots cry foul as banks seek loan repayment

"We were shocked when the cooperative bank demanded that we repay the entire loan amount to avail ourselves of the waiver benefits," a group of farmers alleged.

A demand notice issued to a farmer by the Poondi Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Society (No. A 3065) highlights this stark administrative contradiction:

"According to the guidelines... the crop loan amount you received from this society is Rs 72,710... You are informed to pay your crop loan instalment amount in advance... Once the final list for the said waiver amount is finalised and released, it will be credited to your savings account."

Farmers in the area said they suffered heavy paddy crop losses last year due to pest attacks.