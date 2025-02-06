Begin typing your search...

    Madurai pvt school gets bomb threat, students evacuated

    Bomb squad experts were called in, and a search operation is currently underway.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|6 Feb 2025 12:39 PM IST
    Madurai pvt school gets bomb threat, students evacuated
    X

    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: A private school in Madurai received a bomb threat email on Thursday morning, causing panic among teachers and students and their parents.

    Upon information, police officials rushed to the private school located in Kovil Pappakudi near Alanganallur and safely evacuated the students from the premises, said a Daily Thanthi report.

    Meanwhile, a bomb squad has been called in, and a search operation is currently under way.

    Further details are awaited.

    Bomb threatprivate schoolAlanganallur
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick