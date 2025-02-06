Madurai pvt school gets bomb threat, students evacuated

CHENNAI: A private school in Madurai received a bomb threat email on Thursday morning, causing panic among teachers and students and their parents.

Upon information, police officials rushed to the private school located in Kovil Pappakudi near Alanganallur and safely evacuated the students from the premises, said a Daily Thanthi report.

Meanwhile, a bomb squad has been called in, and a search operation is currently under way.

Further details are awaited.