Madurai man killed as truck hits toll plaza

MADURAI: A 37-year-old man was killed in Madurai after a speeding truck rammed into a toll-fee counter near Vandiyur in the district on Sunday.

The ill-fated victim has been identified as Sathish Kumar who belonged to Sakkimangalam, sources said. The driver of the truck laden with rice bags lost his control while driving and hit the toll fee counter killing Sathish on the spot.

The truck also skidded and hit a van which was waiting at the toll plaza on the opposite side. Apart from the truck driver, two others in the van also suffered injuries.

The injured were rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai. Traffic Investigation Wing, Tallakulam filed a case. Inquiries revealed that there was a brake failure that resulted in the fatal accident.