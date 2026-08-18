Madurai man died after fall, no custodial death: Cops

Doctors at GRH advised him to undergo surgery for his head injury, but he refused and was discharged from the hospital on August 6, the police said. He was subsequently admitted to Government Vellore Medical College Hospital in a semi-conscious state on August 11, where he underwent surgery.

Meanwhile, Ayyammal filed a complaint with the Madurai City Police Commissioner, S Rajendran, on August 15, alleging that her husband's health had deteriorated after he was assaulted by police personnel from Chinthamani police station.

The Police Commissioner recommended an inquiry by the Revenue Divisional Officer.

Paramasivam subsequently died at a private hospital on 16th August, and his body was brought to GRH for post-mortem examination. Arrangements were also made for an inquiry by RDO Sangeetha.

However, the police said Ayyammal did not cooperate with the inquiry on August 17 and approached the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.