Madurai: 52-year-old allegedly killed after police assault, RDO launches probe

MADURAI: The RDO has launched an inquiry into the alleged assault of a man by police personnel at the Chinthamani police station, said Madurai City Police Commissioner S Rajendran on Sunday (August 16).
Ayyammal had alleged that her husband Paramasivam (52) was assaulted by police personnel at the station on July 19 after they were taken in connection with a complaint filed by their neighbour.
She claimed that Paramasivam sustained a head injury in the alleged police assault and that the police subsequently threatened the family. The Commissioner said action would be taken based on the inquiry report.
He said Valakrishnan of Mel Anuppanadi had initially lodged a complaint against his neighbour, Paramasivam, following a dispute over parking of an autorickshaw. Paramasivam also lodged a complaint against Valakrishnan, following which the police registered an FIR and conducted an investigation.
"The parties later reached a compromise and approached the police. As an FIR had already been registered, we informed them that they should approach the court," he said.
Paramasivam reportedly informed the hospital that he sustained injuries in a fall, said sources at Government Rajaji Hospital.
The sources said he was advised to be admitted as he had sustained a head injury, but he refused.
Paramasivam was later admitted to a private hospital, where he died despite treatment.