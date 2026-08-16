Madurai: 52-year-old allegedly killed after police assault, RDO launches probe

Ayyammal had alleged that her husband Paramasivam (52) was assaulted by police personnel at the station on July 19 after they were taken in connection with a complaint filed by their neighbour.

She claimed that Paramasivam sustained a head injury in the alleged police assault and that the police subsequently threatened the family. The Commissioner said action would be taken based on the inquiry report.

He said Valakrishnan of Mel Anuppanadi had initially lodged a complaint against his neighbour, Paramasivam, following a dispute over parking of an autorickshaw. Paramasivam also lodged a complaint against Valakrishnan, following which the police registered an FIR and conducted an investigation.