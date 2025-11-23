Madurai Kalaignar Centenary Library to get advanced IT upgrade

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Public Libraries, under the School Education Department, has initiated measures to upgrade the information technology infrastructure and digital service capabilities at the Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai.

The library, spread across 2.7 acres and inaugurated in 2023 at an estimated cost of Rs 215 crore, houses 3.64 lakh books and serves as a major learning centre for readers, researchers and students. It also offers a wide range of resources covering arts, culture, science and technology.

A senior official from the School Education Department said that the Kalaignar Centenary Library’s digital backbone would be strengthened with the installation of a new high–performance server. The upgraded system will enable improved access to digital services, remote management and cloud–based monitoring.

According to the official, the server will support browser-based graphical management tools and allow administrators to upgrade software and security patches from remote locations.

Besides simple automation, the planned cloud-enabled management system is expected to integrate monitoring of physical infrastructure, environmental controls, digital resources and data-driven decision-making. “This shift will result in improved operational efficiency, better user experience and reduced long-term infrastructure costs,” the official said.

As part of the upgrade, a dedicated digital portal will also be developed for the library, according to the official. The portal will provide a personalised dashboard to track device health, hardware alerts, contract details and warranty status, the official said. The server will be capable of identifying outdated Basic Input and Output System (BIOS), drivers and system agents, and enable remote updates of software and firmware components, the official added.

The official added that the new system will be installed in the coming months as part of broader efforts to modernise public libraries and enhance access to digital learning resources across Tamil Nadu.