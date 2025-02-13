Begin typing your search...

    Madurai: JCB operator crushed to death by falling arch during demolition drive, video goes viral
    CHENNAI: The operator of a JCB excavator was killed when a decorative arch near Madurai's Mattuthavani area unexpectedly fell onto the machine during demolition. A clip from the site shows the machine lying in a heap under the collapsed structure.

    According to a Maalaimalar report, the arch was being demolished using a JCB excavator, following a court order. The arch was causing traffic obstruction.

    As demolition was under way, the structure fell atop the machine, killing the excavator operator on the spot. Another on-site contractor sustained severe injuries.

    The police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

    Meanwhile, local residents have alleged a lack of proper procedures during the demolition operation.

