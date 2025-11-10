Madurai gears up for Junior World Cup Hockey

MADURAI: With Madurai gearing up to host the 2025 Men's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup from November 28 to December 10, a world-class hockey venue has come up in the city. With state-of-the-art infrastructure, a blue astroturf hockey stadium at Racecourse in Madurai is alls set to co-host the 14th edition of the world event. The other host being Chennai.

J Meghanatha Reddy, Member Secretary, SDAT, said things are shaping up well, and the construction team is working on the final touches to ensure that the infrastructure project is completed by November 15.

The stadium, which is coming up at a cost of Rs 22 crore, features an administrative block, lux lighting to conduct the matches in the night, adequate infrastructure facilities to accommodate players and referees with comfort features and a brand new pavilion to accommodate up to 500 people, including VIPs, guests and media personnel.

Further, Reddy told DT Next on Sunday that temporary galleries are being readied on both sides facing the hockey field with a capacity to accommodate 1,500 spectators.

According to Madurai District Sports Officer KRaja, the blue astro-turf is being installed as per Olympic Games standards and the stadium. Moreover, the DSO said officials, including Bhola Nath Singh, Secretary General of Hockey India and the Member Secretary of SDAT, have been inspecting the site and checking on its progress.

Twenty-four countries, divided into six pools, are scheduled to compete in the World Cup event in Chennai and in Madurai and among these, three pools of teams will play in Madurai.

Teams from various countries have already booked accommodation, and Commissioner of Police, Madurai City, J Loganathan, along with officials, has also reviewed security arrangements, the DSO said.

K Xavier Jothi Sargunam, Executive Board Member of Tamil Nadu Hockey Association and president, of Tirunelveli Hockey, said the treasurer of Hockey India, Sekar J Manoharan, is instrumental in building this international stadium in Madurai.