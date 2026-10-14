Madurai Corporation tax scam: Ex-zone chief's husband held

Amid allegations that police indirectly helped some zonal chairpersons involved in the irregularities escape and helped many accused secure bail, cops resumed arrests in the sensational tax scam case.

Police also went looking for the husbands and relatives of three other former zonal chairpersons, who reportedly left their homes after they learned about the police searching for them.

The CCB team took Saravanan to the CCB office for questioning on Monday (October 12). He remanded him to judicial custody.