DVAC books Madurai Corporation Chief Engineer, contractors for graft

The DVAC registered the FIR on September 23, following a surprise raid on the Madurai Corporation Chief Engineer’s office on September 22, based on a tip-off about alleged bribery in connection with the issuance of tenders.

The police registered a case against Chief Engineer R Ramasamy; Assistant Executive Engineers VS Maniyan, M Balamurugan and K Mayilerinathan; M Gokulan, Technical Assistant; S Karthikeyan, Junior Engineer (employed on a contract basis); C Selvakumar, Technical Assistant (temporary staff); S Jegadesh, Technical Assistant (temporary staff); M Vinoth Mani, corporation staff; Ganesh Pandi, Official Assistant; contractors K Radha, R Karuppasamy, A Ramesh; and K Rajaram of AMR Engineering & Construction Technology.