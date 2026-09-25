DVAC books Madurai Corporation Chief Engineer, contractors for graft

MADURAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has registered an FIR against 10 Madurai Corporation employees, including the Chief Engineer and four contractors, in connection with alleged bribery in the issuance of tenders.
The DVAC registered the FIR on September 23, following a surprise raid on the Madurai Corporation Chief Engineer’s office on September 22, based on a tip-off about alleged bribery in connection with the issuance of tenders.
The police registered a case against Chief Engineer R Ramasamy; Assistant Executive Engineers VS Maniyan, M Balamurugan and K Mayilerinathan; M Gokulan, Technical Assistant; S Karthikeyan, Junior Engineer (employed on a contract basis); C Selvakumar, Technical Assistant (temporary staff); S Jegadesh, Technical Assistant (temporary staff); M Vinoth Mani, corporation staff; Ganesh Pandi, Official Assistant; contractors K Radha, R Karuppasamy, A Ramesh; and K Rajaram of AMR Engineering & Construction Technology.
The police seized Rs 1.35 lakh in cash, allegedly kept without proper accounts or documents, and three registers from the office of the corporation chief engineer.
The police obtained statements from the persons concerned and registered the case as DV&AC Crime No. 14/2026 under Sections 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended by the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, and Section 106 of the BNSS.